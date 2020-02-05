Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $858.75.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $30.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $854.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.09 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $857.35 and its 200 day moving average is $816.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

