Tarbox Family Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 27,902,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.