Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Tcr2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($16.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($4.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $360.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

