Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,850,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. 4,363,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,498. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.30%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

