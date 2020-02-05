Texas Permanent School Fund Has $23.17 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. 10,018,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150,859. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

