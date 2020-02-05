Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 110,097 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,097 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 14,979,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,848,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

