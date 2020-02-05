Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,614 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 971,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,419,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 4,325,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

