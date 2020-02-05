Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,742 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,513,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,687. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

