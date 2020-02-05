Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 41,547 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 41,547 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 20,330,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,385,350. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.