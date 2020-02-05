Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,726 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,649,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,504. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.