The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 231,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,454. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.