Third Security LLC Has $124.93 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Third Security LLC cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,659,702 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 20.2% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Third Security LLC owned 4.81% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $124,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,900,000 after acquiring an additional 929,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 81.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

HALO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.