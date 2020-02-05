Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $503-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 161,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trueblue has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

