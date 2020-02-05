UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,531 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. 4,049,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,351. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

