UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,079,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. 1,985,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

