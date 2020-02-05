UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

