UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.21. 4,131,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $169.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

