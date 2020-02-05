UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.39 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 16.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 41.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura raised their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

