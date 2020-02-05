UMB Bank N A MO Sells 199 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.81. 8,671,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,587. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.