UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,628 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 116,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.