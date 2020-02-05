UMB Bank N A MO Sells 5,231 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in FedEx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in FedEx by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 61,832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.95. 2,013,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.50. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

