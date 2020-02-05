Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 6%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) shares traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, 4,436,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,917,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unit Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unit by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

