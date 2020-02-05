Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Down 6%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) shares traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, 4,436,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,917,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Unit alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unit Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Unit by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unit by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.