United Bank Buys 131 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

United Bank increased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.3% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.67. 2,713,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,927. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $124.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

