United Bank Buys 680 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $5,278,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,358,137 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $185.49. 6,161,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,155. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

