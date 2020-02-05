United Bank Has $730,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.32. 2,293,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $147.00 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

