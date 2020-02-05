United Bank Sells 429 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.29. 4,100,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.47 and a twelve month high of $334.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

