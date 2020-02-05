United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.