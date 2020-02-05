USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.10-4.90 EPS.

USNA stock traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 565,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

