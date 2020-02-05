Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.29. 199,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,653. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.20 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

