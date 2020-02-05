Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.86. 3,537,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

