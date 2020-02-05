Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Medtronic makes up about 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

