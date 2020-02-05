Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,665 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 1,134,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

