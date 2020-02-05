Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,548 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.17. 1,143,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,490. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96.

