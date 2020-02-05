Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.98 Million in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,792 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 168,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,198. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

