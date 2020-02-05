Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,442. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,409,583 shares of company stock valued at $177,403,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.