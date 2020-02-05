Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 505,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,068. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.