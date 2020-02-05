Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,772. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

