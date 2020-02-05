Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 764,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.