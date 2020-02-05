Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,469. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

