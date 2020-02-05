Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.