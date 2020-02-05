Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.21. 4,131,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,994. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.12 and a 52-week high of $169.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

