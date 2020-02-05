Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,904 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

