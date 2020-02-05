Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Nike comprises about 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 648,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 120.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 884,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,603 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Nike stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,945. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

