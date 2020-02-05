Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Zynga by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zynga by 716.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 98,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,112.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,513,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,420. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

