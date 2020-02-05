Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 420,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,932 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 214,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,138,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,291,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

