Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. 13,513,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,721,687. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

