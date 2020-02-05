Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.46 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.23. 546,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,365. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83.

