Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 202,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 165,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

