Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

