Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $3,424,989.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. 1,507,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,411. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $125.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

